India vs England, 2nd Test: Sachin Tendulkar to wait to ring bell at Lord’s

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar was set to ring the bell at the Lord’s ahead of the second Test between India and England but his plans were put on hold after the opening day was called off with rain without even a ball being bowled.

Sachin on his official Twitter handle expressed disappointment about the missed opportunity and posted, “Was all set to ring the bell at Lords to start off the 2nd Test today, but unfortunately, the weather had other plans.😊Hopefully, we’ll get to see some good cricket over the next 4 days.”

Tendulkar was also spotted getting clicked with Bollywood director Kabir Khan and actor Ranveer Singh. Kabir on his official Instagram account posted a picture with Sachin and Ranveer that read, “Sachin was 9 years old when he saw on television Kapil’s Devils win the World Cup in 1983 right here at this ground. That win inspired him to want to play for India. 35 years later we kick off the prep for our film 83 at the Lords… Can’t get better than this can it? @ranveersingh @sachintendulkar #indiaenglandseries #lords #filmprep.”

India had lost the first Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston by 31 runs. Interestingly, the last time India played at Lord’s in 2014, they won the match against England after riding on some fine bowling performance from Ishant Sharma. The visitors had earlier won the T20I series but suffered a defeat in the ODIs.

