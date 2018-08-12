England lord it over India at Lord’s, win by an innings and 159 runs

Chris Woakes took the final wicket of the day and had earlier ended unbeaten on 137 in England’s innings. (Source: Reuters) Chris Woakes took the final wicket of the day and had earlier ended unbeaten on 137 in England’s innings. (Source: Reuters)

England beat India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s. James Anderson and Stuart Broad both took four wickets each while centurion Chris Woakes took the final wicket of Ishant Sharma to end the match. England had declared with 396 runs on the board and India had to overcome a deficit of 289 to keep the match alive. They were all out for 130.

Murali Vijay was dismissed for a duck for the second time in the match and India lost KL Rahul before they could reach 20. James Anderson was the one who dismissed the two openers and Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara remained alive into Lunch. Broad then sent Pujara back to the pavilion after the latter had made 17 off 87 balls before he dismissed Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik off consecutive balls.

Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin then held on for India and went on to put up their only 50-plus partnership for the visitors in the match.

Woakes and Sam Curran started the day on an overnight total of 357/6. The two went on to swell their partnership to 76 runs and England declared at 396/7. Unlike on Day 3, there were overcast conditions once again and the match had to be stopped a couple of times through the day due to rains. Anderson and Broad milked the conditions to the full and the Indian batsmen were found wanting once again. Kohli was struggling with back niggle throughout his stay at the crease. He had needed treatment in the middle following which he started looking increasingly jittery.

England now lead the five-match series 2-0 and will be looking to seal a series win at Trent Bridge.

