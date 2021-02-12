India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: The second Test will be held in Chennai. (File)

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will take on England in the second Test of the four-match series in Chennai on Saturday.

The Virat Kohli-led side tasted a humiliating defeat in the series-opener earlier this week when England triumphed by 227 runs. On the back of Joe Root’s double-hundred in the first innings, England set a record target of 420 for India, but the hosts were bundled on 192. India will look to bounce back and level the series before the action shifts to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests. For India, Axar Patel, who was ruled out of the opening Test due to injury, is available again. On the other hand, England have made four changes to their Playing XI, calling up Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, and Olly Stone.

When will India vs England 2nd Test take place?

India vs England 2nd Test match will start from 9 AM IST on Saturday, February 13. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs England 2nd Test take place?

India vs England 2nd Test match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 2nd Test on TV in India?

India vs England 2nd Test will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test?

India vs England 2nd Test match will be streamed on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.