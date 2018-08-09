India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Ind vs Eng 2nd Test Live Stream at Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England. (Source: Reuters) India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming, Ind vs Eng live Cricket Score: After suffering a defeat at the hands of England in the first Test, India will look to bounce back from in the 2nd Test at Lord’s which is scheduled to begin from Thursday. Skipper Virat Kohli will be aware of the challenges staring at the team after the first Test, in which the side failed to perform with the bat. India will need to be way of the challenges posed by quick England seamers in the 2nd Test and put on a better batting performance if they wish to level the series. Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from injury is expected to sit out, while England will be without allrounder Ben Stokes.

When is India vs England 2nd Test?

India vs England 2nd Test match will begin from Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Where is India vs England 2nd Test?

India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at Lord’s in London.

What time does India vs England 2nd Test match begin?

India vs England 2nd Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd Test match?

India vs England 2nd Test match will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test?

India vs England 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs England 2nd Test?

England squad: Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, James Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

