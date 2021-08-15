India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Second innings battle begins at Lord’s

India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will begin batting in their second innings on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test on Sunday. England ended their first innings on 391 with a lead of 27 runs on the third day of the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against India at the Lord’s, London on Saturday.

Resuming the day on 119/3, Joe Root led the charge for the hosts, partnering with Jonny Bairstow (57) in the initial session. After Joss Buttler’s dismissal, Moeen Ali (27) partnered with his skipper for 58 runs before falling at 341/6. Afterwards, India assumed control in the final session of the day, restricting their opposition to 391. Mohammed Siraj (4/94) and Ishant Sharma (3/69) shone with the ball for India.