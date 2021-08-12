India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Rain unlikely to play spoilsport this time

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Virat Kohli will be looking to deliver with the bat after registering a golden duck in first Test.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After getting close to victory in the Nottingham Test, Virat Kohli-led India would like to take a lead with a win at Lord’s. The weather forecast looks promising for the first four days and we should have a good contest at hand for the next few days. Both the sides have been hit by injuries ahead of the second Test including Shardul Thakur, Stuart Broad. However, Thakur is expected to be fit before the third Test whereas Broad has been ruled out of the rest of the series.

Also, it is unclear whether James Anderson will be fit before the match or not. Anderson was the top-performer for England with the ball at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. With Broad out of the playing XI already, if Anderson misses out too, England will have to play both Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood. In addition, England may make a few changes to their batting lineup as well. Moeen Ali is expected to play at the Lord’s after a disappointing performance from the English batting lineup in the first Test barring skipper Joe Root. For India, Kohli is likely to include Ishant Sharma over R Ashwin. Ishant has had a good record at Lord’s and is almost guaranteed to play if declared fit.