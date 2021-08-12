scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read
Live now

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Rain unlikely to play spoilsport this time

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: For India, Kohli is likely to include Ishant Sharma over R Ashwin. Ishant has had a good record at Lord's and is almost guaranteed to play if declared fit. 

By: Sports Desk |
August 12, 2021 12:49:21 pm
ind vs eng, ind vs eng live score, ind vs eng live, india vs england, cricket, live cricket, ind vs eng 2nd test, india vs england 2nd test live score, ind vs eng 2nd test, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, india vs england, india vs england live score, hotstar live cricket, india vs england test live score, india vs england live streaming, India vs england 2nd test, India vs england 2nd test live streaming, virat kohli, joe rootIndia vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Virat Kohli will be looking to deliver with the bat after registering a golden duck in first Test.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After getting close to victory in the Nottingham Test, Virat Kohli-led India would like to take a lead with a win at Lord’s. The weather forecast looks promising for the first four days and we should have a good contest at hand for the next few days. Both the sides have been hit by injuries ahead of the second Test including Shardul Thakur, Stuart Broad. However, Thakur is expected to be fit before the third Test whereas Broad has been ruled out of the rest of the series.

Also, it is unclear whether James Anderson will be fit before the match or not. Anderson was the top-performer for England with the ball at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. With Broad out of the playing XI already, if Anderson misses out too, England will have to play both Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood. In addition, England may make a few changes to their batting lineup as well. Moeen Ali is expected to play at the Lord’s after a disappointing performance from the English batting lineup in the first Test barring skipper Joe Root.

For India, Kohli is likely to include Ishant Sharma over R Ashwin. Ishant has had a good record at Lord’s and is almost guaranteed to play if declared fit.

Live Blog

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Updates: The weather forecast for the second Test looks promising for the first four days, unlike Nottingham Test.

Virat Kohli, James Anderson, Anderson Kohli battle, Anderson kohli wicket, India vs England Nottingham Test England's James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli with teammates. (Reuters Photo)

James Anderson’s relationship with the now famous wobble ball that excised out Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first Test began in 2006. Anderson was impressed with what the Australian Stuart Clark did with it. The memory reared up again in 2010 when he saw the ball weaponised by that great Pakistani conjurer Mohammad Asif.

The look of surprise on Kohli’s face when the ball flickered unsteadily towards him before igniting the outside edge said much. When it left Anderson’s fingers, the seam was tilted towards the first slip. When it landed on a good length, it was tilted towards fine leg. Was it going to shape away, tilt-in, or plummet straight at him?

“It’s an absolute fluke (where the seam lands),” James Anderson told Sky Sports. “I want the seam to wobble slightly so it might nip either way off the seam. I kept the shiny side on the left, trying to angle it in. If there is any swing, it will drift in and might seam either way once it pitches.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X