India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will seek redemption when they step onto the Chepauk pitch for the second Test against England after suffering a shocking 227-run loss in the first Test.

The Virat Kohli-led side slipped down to the fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship table after the defeat, and one more loss in the series would eliminate India from the tournament. With crowd back inside the heated cauldron, Kohli would be eyeing a good slugfest against a very resolute opposition. India need to win two matches and not lose any of the games to make the WTC final.