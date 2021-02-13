scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 13, 2021
India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India take on England in the second Test in Chennai

February 13, 2021 8:00:17 am

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will seek redemption when they step onto the Chepauk pitch for the second Test against England after suffering a shocking 227-run loss in the first Test.

The Virat Kohli-led side slipped down to the fourth position in the ICC World Test Championship table after the defeat, and one more loss in the series would eliminate India from the tournament. With crowd back inside the heated cauldron, Kohli would be eyeing a good slugfest against a very resolute opposition. India need to win two matches and not lose any of the games to make the WTC final.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishab Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasiprit Bumrah, Ishant SharmaMohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mayank AgarwalKL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur.

England: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

