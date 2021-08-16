India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: What 4th innings target can India set on final day?

India's Ishant Sharma reacts as England's Joe Root runs between the wickets during the second Test. (AP)

James Anderson got his five-for with swing. Mohammed Siraj worked over Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed with seam. The second Test is now intriguingly poised after India wasted a golden opportunity to slam the door shut on the hosts. Against the visitors’ 364 all out in their first innings, England finished Day Two on 119/3.