India vs England 2nd Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: India look for lifeline on fourth day

India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: Fourth day of the second Test between India and England was one of despair for the visiting Indian side at Lord’s. Seeing hope in the first session with four wickets and adding another lunch, India hoped for a smaller deficit to chase. But Chris Woakes (120*) and Johnny Bairstow (93) had other ideas. Their 189 run stand for the sixth wicket put England back in command and in 250 run lead. Challenge for the Indian side will be to bowl England out and weather the England seam attack. Speaking of, forecast of rain could be India’s saving grace. Catch live score and updates from India vs England 2nd Test Day 4.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score: Live Score and Updates
Allrounder Chris Woakes struck his first Test century to guide England to 357-6 and a commanding 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday. Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189. The partnership has given England a good chance of moving into a 2-0 lead over India in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days of the match appears to offer India's best chance of avoiding defeat. England bowled India all out for 107 in its first innings on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London. (Source: AP)
"Nothing happened (after lunch). That was the problem. As a bowling unit, we tried but all of a sudden the ball stopped swinging and they – Woakes and (Jonny) Bairstow – took the game away," said Hardik Pandya in the press conference. [Read more on what Hardik Pandya had to say after Day 3]
Chris Woakes got a maiden Test century and continued his love affair with Lord's to go up on the honours board. But, Johnny Bairstow played a key role in how things transpired as well. [Read more from our reporter Sriram Veera who is at Lord's]
"That feeling of raising your bat to a standing ovation at Lord’s is a bit of a boyhood dream. But it’s an incredible feeling,” said star of Day 3 Chris Woakes in the press conference. [More on what Chris Woakes said]
First up, a weather update from Lord's:
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's tour of England which has reached a pivotal moment in the second Test. England are in the lead by 250 runs with four wickets in hand. There are chances of rain and England's seamers are oozing confidence. India's batsmen, on the other hand, didn't make a strong account of themselves under overcast conditions.