India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Can Root &Co. turn it around?

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: The match is being held in Chennai.

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England will restart their chase of record target 482 on the third day of the second Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

England were reduced to 53/3 by a late show by India spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin on the third day. Joe Root and Daniel Lawrence will restart the match together with the visitors still needing 429 more runs.

Earlier, Ashwin added a fifth Test hundred to his 29th five-wicket haul in India’s runup to 286 in their second innings.