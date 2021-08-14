India vs England: Pitch invader pretends to be India fielder during second Test

During India’s second Test against England in the ongoing five-match series, a pitch invader stole the limelight for a few minutes after pretending to field for the visitors on the third day of the contest at the Lord’s, London on Saturday.

After the resumption of play in the second session, the local fan made his way onto the pitch donning Team India’s white jersey.

As the Lord’s security guards were escorting the man dubbed “Jarvo 69” off the field despite some protests, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was filmed laughing at the incident. England were 216/3 in their first innings at that point.

“Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match,” said former England batsman Michael Atherton on Sky Sports.

During the second session, England skipper Joe Root hit his second successive century of the series. It was the 22nd Test hundred of Root’s career.

England were 314/5 at the tea break, with Root batting on 132* and Moeen Ali giving him company on 20. At the end of the second session, the home team trailed the visitors by 50 runs, a day after bowling India out for 364 in their first innings.