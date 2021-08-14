India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to take 1st innings lead

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England struggled to get their first wicket till the 44th over after putting India in under overcast conditions and had to turn to Andeson who cleaned up Rohit Sharma (83) with a stunning delivery and also accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara (9) on day one. He then returned on day two to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane (1), Ishant Sharma (8) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) as India slipped from 276/3 overnight to 364 all out with Anderson claiming his fourth fifer against India at Lord’s.
In reply to India’s 364 all out, England lost opener Dom Sibley (11) and comeback man Haseeb Hameed (0) in successive balls to be 23/2 inside 15 overs before captain Joe Root once again shouldered the batting responsibility with an unbeaten 48 to help the home team reach 119/3 at stumps.
Underway on Day 3. It's a sunny day in London. Shami steams in to bowl the first over. Atherton says it looks to be good day for batting. Let us wait and see if his prophecy comes true when the day comes to an end. For now, Root gets us underway with a single, the first run of the day. Siraj takes the ball alongside Shami. Some KKR jerseys being seen in the England pavilion. Maybe fans of Eoin Morgan. Siraj gets an inswinger to jag back into Root's pads. First loud appeal of the day. Next ball, Root eases the ball through the off side gap. Four! First four of the day. And it's a half-century for captain Joe Root.
ENG 124/3, trail by 240
"There is still a fair amount of green tinge on the surface. One or two have kept low a bit, sometimes the edges haven't carried. Not many footmarks. But overall, should be good for batting overall," says Nick Knight in his pitch analysis.
Welcome to the third day of the Lord's Test, with both India and England looking to nose ahead in the 5-match Test series. England are 245 runs behind in the first innings. Joe Root (48) and Jonny Bairstow (6) will resume batting for England. Can India make some early inroads?