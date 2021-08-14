India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to take 1st innings lead

Day 3 begins: Joe Root reaches 50

Underway on Day 3. It's a sunny day in London. Shami steams in to bowl the first over. Atherton says it looks to be good day for batting. Let us wait and see if his prophecy comes true when the day comes to an end. For now, Root gets us underway with a single, the first run of the day. Siraj takes the ball alongside Shami. Some KKR jerseys being seen in the England pavilion. Maybe fans of Eoin Morgan. Siraj gets an inswinger to jag back into Root's pads. First loud appeal of the day. Next ball, Root eases the ball through the off side gap. Four! First four of the day. And it's a half-century for captain Joe Root.

ENG 124/3, trail by 240