India vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Pujara run-out in bizarre manner

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India starts Day 3 with an overall lead of 249 runs on a deteriorating track with Rohit Sharma, who made a superb 161 in the first innings, on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara.
England appeared to be heading for a seemingly inevitable defeat in the second test against India after being outplayed with bat and ball in turning conditions on the second day on Sunday.
After dismissing the hosts for 329 in the first hour Joe Root’s side were all out for just 134, their lowest ever first-innings score in India.
India v England Test Series 2021
2nd Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 Feb, 2021
ENG 134 / 10 (59.5)
vs
IND 329 / 10 (95.5)
IND 55 / 2 (20.2)
2nd Inn
ENG
BatsmenRB
Rohit Sharma26 69
Virat Kohli0 2
BowlersORWKT
Olly Stone2.0 8 0
Jack Leach10.0 19 1
Not the start India would've wanted. Pujara has been run-out by Ollie Pope at short leg in the first over on Day 3. Stepping down the track, Pujara flicked it straight to short leg, but failed to get back in time as his bat getting stuck into the pitch outside the crease. UNLUCKY! "We should blame the pitch for that Pujara dismissal too as his bat got stuck in the pitch," says Sunil Gavaskar tongue in cheek.
. .
England need to get some fast wickets today if they want to win this second test. They are especially going to have some trouble with Rohit if they don't dismiss him quickly. Lets play
R Ashwin speaks to the host broadcaster: "It's great to see the crowds back in Chennai. They haven't had CSK matches for a while, and I literally had goosebumps when the crowd gave me that reception when I walked out to bat. The return of the crowds means a big deal; most of the Indian cricketers revel playing in front of the crowds."
Rohit Sharma has played 36 runs (off 22 balls) playing sweeps shots in this Test. Across his Test career only in one other Test has he scored more runs playing the shot (54 runs v South Africa at Vizag in Oct 2019)
"When it comes to spin, unfortunately people don't expect… they want conditions in their favour, driving, cutting, everything needs to happen. But when it comes to a seaming wicket, you can't do all those things when you start playing on that kind of a wicket in the morning. The same benchmark needs to be set when you play spin on a challenging wicket as well."
Just under 30 minutes away from the start of the 3rd day’s play at Chepauk.
With A 195-run lead, the match is slanted in India’s favour as they finished the day 249 in front after reaching stumps on 54/1. England appears to be heading for a seemingly inevitable defeat after being outplayed with bat and ball in turning conditions on the second day on Sunday.