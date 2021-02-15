India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India start Day three on 54/1 for an overall lead of 249 runs on a deteriorating track with Rohit Sharma, who made a superb 161 in the first innings, on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on seven.

India seized control of the second test after their spinners wreaked havoc on a dustbowl and skittled out England for 134 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. India unleashed their three-pronged spin attack the previous day as they look to level the series at 1-1.