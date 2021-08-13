scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 13, 2021
Must Read

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2: Hosts reach 119/3 in reply to India’s 364 at stumps

Joe Root (48*) and Rory Burns (49) shared a crucial 85-run stand for the third wicket after Mohammed Siraj (2/34) dismissed Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed in successive deliveries in the 15th over.

By: PTI | London |
August 13, 2021 11:35:33 pm
India's Ishant Sharma reacts as England's Joe Root runs between the wickets during the second Test. (AP)

Skipper Joe Root and Rory Burns helped England recover from early setbacks to reach 119 for three in their first innings in reply to India’s 364 all out at stumps on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

Root (48 batting) and Burns (49) shared a crucial 85-run stand for the third wicket after Mohammed Siraj (2/34) dismissed Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) in successive deliveries in the 15th over.

Root joined hands with Burns to resurrect the home team’s innings with their vital partnership.

Burns, however, departed a run short of his fifty, trapped in front of the wicket by Mohammed Shami (1/22).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Thereafter, Root and Jonny Bairstow (6 batting) played cautiously to end England’s day without any further damage.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 276 for three, India added just 88 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of five for 62.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores: India 1st Innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62). England 1st Innings: 119 for three in 45 overs (Rory Burns 49, Joe Root 48 batting; Mohammed Siraj 2/34).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia: Indian Olympians come home to grand welcome
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 13: Latest News