India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: India eye mammoth first innings total

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Day 1 of the Lord’s Test clearly belonged to India as they lost just three wickets and put 276 on the board. With seven wickets in hand and KL Rahul having crossed the three figures already, India would like to post a big first-innings total to put immense pressure on England’s struggling batting unit. The weather forecast for Day 2 looks promising. However, there is no predicting the English weather after rain caused a delay in the first session of the second Test.
England bowlers would like to make use of the overcast conditions and pick a few wickets in the first session to restrict the first innings total below 400. The ball is still new and Root is likely to open the bowling with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. Anderson and Robinson were the only two wicket-takers on Day 1. Also, the duo did not leak too many runs. On the other hand, Sam Curran bowled a few loose deliveries. Mark Wood and Moeen Ali failed to make an impact as well.