India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: India eye mammoth first innings total

India's KL Rahul gestures to the fans at the end of the day's play. (Reuters)

When KL Rahul was picked for the Test squad his place in the side was not guaranteed. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were to face the new ball and place in the middle-order wasn’t available, at least not right away.

But a shin injury ruled out Gill before the start of the series. Mayank Agarwal, the back-up opener, suffered a concussion in the nets and took time off.

Opportunity knocked and Rahul made the most of favourable circumstances in difficult batting conditions.

He made 84 at Nottingham in the rain-truncated Test. On Thursday, he went a step ahead and scored a mature century, a 127 not out, after returning to the Test fold after two years.

This was easily his best long-form innings yet and confirmed his place on the Lord’s Honours Board. Riding on his sixth Test century and Rohit Sharma’s sublimity, India finished the first day of the second Test on 276/3, after being sent in.

n 1990, Graham Gooch’s triple century at this venue deflated India, when Mohammad Azharuddin had opted to field. The next four days will tell if Root must carry Azhar’s repentance. Virat Kohli’s scalp at the fag end of the day will give the England captain some comfort.

Dismissal shouldn’t be the starting point of a batting masterclass, but England needed James Anderson’s mastery to cancel out Rohit’s brilliance. A full house witnessed Anderson’s gem to deny Rohit’s his first overseas hundred.

The Indian opener was in the zone, making batting feel like music with the lightness of touch. It needed a special delivery to get him out and Anderson, who else, came up with it.