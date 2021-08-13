India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: India eye mammoth first innings total

scorecardresearch
Friday, August 13, 2021
August 13, 2021 1:05:20 pm
ind vs eng, ind vs eng live score, ind vs eng live, india vs england, cricket, live cricket, ind vs eng 2nd test, india vs england 2nd test live score, ind vs eng 2nd test, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, india vs england, india vs england live score, hotstar live cricket, india vs england test live score, india vs england live streaming, India vs england 2nd test, India vs england 2nd test live streamingIndia vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: India are expected to post a big first innings total at Lord's

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Day 1 of the Lord’s Test clearly belonged to India as they lost just three wickets and put 276 on the board. With seven wickets in hand and KL Rahul having crossed the three figures already, India would like to post a big first-innings total to put immense pressure on England’s struggling batting unit. The weather forecast for Day 2 looks promising. However, there is no predicting the English weather after rain caused a delay in the first session of the second Test.

England bowlers would like to make use of the overcast conditions and pick a few wickets in the first session to restrict the first innings total below 400. The ball is still new and Root is likely to open the bowling with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. Anderson and Robinson were the only two wicket-takers on Day 1. Also, the duo did not leak too many runs. On the other hand, Sam Curran bowled a few loose deliveries. Mark Wood and Moeen Ali failed to make an impact as well.

India's KL Rahul gestures to the fans at the end of the day's play. (Reuters)

When KL Rahul was picked for the Test squad his place in the side was not guaranteed. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were to face the new ball and place in the middle-order wasn’t available, at least not right away.

But a shin injury ruled out Gill before the start of the series. Mayank Agarwal, the back-up opener, suffered a concussion in the nets and took time off.

Opportunity knocked and Rahul made the most of favourable circumstances in difficult batting conditions.

He made 84 at Nottingham in the rain-truncated Test. On Thursday, he went a step ahead and scored a mature century, a 127 not out, after returning to the Test fold after two years.

This was easily his best long-form innings yet and confirmed his place on the Lord’s Honours Board. Riding on his sixth Test century and Rohit Sharma’s sublimity, India finished the first day of the second Test on 276/3, after being sent in.

n 1990, Graham Gooch’s triple century at this venue deflated India, when Mohammad Azharuddin had opted to field. The next four days will tell if Root must carry Azhar’s repentance. Virat Kohli’s scalp at the fag end of the day will give the England captain some comfort.

Dismissal shouldn’t be the starting point of a batting masterclass, but England needed James Anderson’s mastery to cancel out Rohit’s brilliance. A full house witnessed Anderson’s gem to deny Rohit’s his first overseas hundred.

The Indian opener was in the zone, making batting feel like music with the lightness of touch. It needed a special delivery to get him out and Anderson, who else, came up with it.

