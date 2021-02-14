scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 14, 2021
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: India look to post big total

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India take on England on Day 2 of the second Test in Chennai

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 14, 2021 8:59:30 am

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will resume their batting on Day 2 from a score 300/6. Rohit Sharma hit a masterful hundred while Ajinkya Rahane scored a sublime half-century to put India in a commanding position on the opening day of the second cricket Test against England, in Chennai on Saturday.

Rohit smashed 17 boundaries and two sixes in his breathtaking innings of 161. Opting to bat on a turning Chepauk track, India lost three wickets in the opening session in the form of opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli. While early wickets brought hope, late strikes brought relief for England. With runs on the board, India take the opening advantage on a tricky pitch.

India v England Test Series 2021

2nd Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 Feb, 2021

IND 300 / 6 (88.0)

vs

ENG

BatsmenRB
Rishabh Pant33 56
Axar Patel5 7
BowlersORWKT
Stuart Broad11.0 37 0
Olly Stone15.0 42 1

Stumps: IND 6-300

Live Blog

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score:

08:59 (IST)14 Feb 2021
First session targets

"Another 50-60 runs from here will be good, Rishabh is still there, another partnership or two will be good. It was difficult when they were bowling quicker through the pace, varying the pace is crucial on this surface," said Rahane.

08:23 (IST)14 Feb 2021
Day 2

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the 2nd Test, when India will resume from their overnight score of 300/6. Expect some fireworks from Rishabh Pant in the morning session. Axar Patel, at number 8, will be walking out with Pant in a little more than an hour.

