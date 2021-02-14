India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: India look to post big total

India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will resume their batting on Day 2 from a score 300/6. Rohit Sharma hit a masterful hundred while Ajinkya Rahane scored a sublime half-century to put India in a commanding position on the opening day of the second cricket Test against England, in Chennai on Saturday.

Rohit smashed 17 boundaries and two sixes in his breathtaking innings of 161. Opting to bat on a turning Chepauk track, India lost three wickets in the opening session in the form of opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli. While early wickets brought hope, late strikes brought relief for England. With runs on the board, India take the opening advantage on a tricky pitch.