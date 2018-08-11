Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2: Chris Woakes century gives England big lead over India
India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2: Chris Woakes century gives England big lead over India

A 189-run partnership between Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow has given England a good chance at claiming an innings victory in the second Test.

By: AP | London | Published: August 11, 2018 11:55:57 pm
Chris Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189. (Source: Reuters)
Allrounder Chris Woakes struck his first test century to guide England to 357-6 and a commanding 250-run lead over top-ranked India at stumps on Day 3 of the second test at Lord’s on Saturday.

Having come together shortly after lunch with England struggling at 131-5, Woakes (120 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (93) shared a match-changing stand of 189.

The partnership has given England a good chance of moving into a 2-0 lead over India in the five-match series. The forecast of further rain over the final two days of the match appears to offer India’s best chance of avoiding defeat.

England bowled India all out for 107 in its first innings on a rain-interrupted second day. That followed a first-day washout in London.

Woakes, who reached his century off just 129 balls, is playing in place of Ben Stokes, who was forced to miss the second test as he stands trial in a court in Bristol charged with affray. Stokes starred as England won a tense series opener by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

