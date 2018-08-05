India vs England, 2nd Test: Dawid Malan makes way for uncapped Ollie Pope in England squad

Dawid Malan has managed just 74 runs in five innings this season. (Source: Reuters) Dawid Malan has managed just 74 runs in five innings this season. (Source: Reuters)

England have dropped Dawid Malan from the squad that faces India in the second Test at Lord’s starting on August 9. Malan has had a torrid outing with the bat in recent innings, not scoring more than 30 runs on any occasion. He has managed just 74 runs in five Test innings this season. Malan also dropped a few crucial catches, including that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli while the latter was on 21 in the first innings at Edgbaston. Kohli went on to score 149 off 225 balls in that innings.

Despite his stellar performance with the ball in the first Test, Ben Stokes won’t be featuring at Lord’s due to his scheduled hearing for affray at Bristol. Chris Woakes has earned a recall in his place. Malan, on the other hand, will be replaced by uncapped Surrey batsman Ollie Pope. The 20-year-old has scored 1012 runs so far in his 15-match Country career at an average of 63.25.

Moeen Ali and uncapped Jamie Porter, who did not play at Edgbaston, have been included in the squad.

England squad: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid

