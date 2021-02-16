India spinners demolish England in Chennai, series level at 1-1

Axar Patel took 5/60 as India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test to level the four-match series 1-1.

Patel became the ninth Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul on Test debut as England was bowled out for 164 runs in the second innings and on the fourth day Tuesday.

⬆️ India move to the No.2 position

⬇️ England slip to No.4 Here’s the latest #WTC21 standings table after the conclusion of the second #INDvENG Test! pic.twitter.com/bLNCVyDg4z — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin was the last Indian spin bowler to achieve the feat, picking up 6-47 against the West Indies in 2011-12.

Ashwin took 3/53 in the second innings in this match and finished with a match haul of eight wickets as well as a century in the Indian second innings.

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav took 2/25 as Indian spinners accounted for all 10 wickets in the second innings and 17 wickets in the test overall.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 43 off 18 balls, including five sixes. Joe Root scored 33.

England won the first test, also in Chennai, by 227 runs.