Saturday, August 14, 2021
India vs England: Bottle corks hurled at KL Rahul by unruly crowd at Lord’s

The Indian team also discussed the issue of crowd behaviour with the on-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 14, 2021 6:22:00 pm
kl rahul, objects thrown, india vs englandThe crowd at Lord's threw champagne corks at KL Rahul while he was fielding. (Screengrab)

India’s KL Rahul was struck by small objects, especially champagne bottle corks, thrown from the stands of the Lord’s in London on the third day of the second Test against England on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 69th over when England skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were batting in the middle. After the fourth ball of the over from Mohammed Shami, English fans from the stands threw champagne corks at Rahul, who was fielding near the boundary ropes.

A visibly irate Indian captain, Virat Kohli, gestured at KL Rahul to throw it out of the ground.

The Indian team also discussed the issue with the on-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth.

England were 216/3 at lunch. Skipper Joe Root was batting on 89 and Jonny Bairstow was giving him company on 51 at the Lord’s. At the lunch break, the home team trailed the visitors by 148 runs, a day after bowling India out for 364 in their first innings.

The hosts resumed the day at their overnight score of 119/3.

Brief scores:
India 1st innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs
England 1st innings: 216/3 in 73 overs (Joe Root 89 batting, Jonny Bairstow 51 batting; Mohammed Siraj 2/49).

