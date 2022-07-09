India vs England 2nd T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Will India make any changes?

India outplayed England in the first T20I and they are 1-0 up in the three-match series. Hardik Pandya starred both with the bat and bowl as he smashed 33-ball 51 and scalped 4 wickets.

Star India batter Virat Kohli would be desperate to come out of his prolonged lean patch when he makes his T20 return after five months with the second game against England, on Saturday. Kohli, who last played a T20 international in February, has featured in only two games since India’s underwhelming campaign in the T20 World Cup in October-November when he was captain of the national side. It will be interesting to see what sort of combination Indian team management are planning to play.

England vs India 2nd T20 FOLLOW LIVE

Here are all the details you need to know before the game begins.

India vs England 2nd T20I Match Details: India vs England, 2nd T20I will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday, July 9.

India vs England 2nd T20I Pitch Report:

The pitch at Edgbaston, Birmingham tends to help pacers with natural bounce and carry but batters will enjoy themselves if they can see out the initial few overs.

India vs England 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik