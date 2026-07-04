India vs England 2nd T20I Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally earn his debut cap?

India vs England 2nd T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: After the first T20I between India and England was washed out without a result, the Men in Blue will be back in action for the second T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Following a shock clean-sweep loss to Ireland ahead of the England series, India, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will be eager to return to winning ways.

For the fourth consecutive game, the same question will linger among cricket enthusiasts: will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut, or will the Indian side prefer stability and stick with the established opening duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma?