India vs England 2nd T20I Playing 11: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally earn his debut cap?

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India vs England 2nd T20I Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: After the first T20I between India and England was washed out without a result, the Men in Blue will be back in action for the second T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.
Following a shock clean-sweep loss to Ireland ahead of the England series, India, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, will be eager to return to winning ways.
For the fourth consecutive game, the same question will linger among cricket enthusiasts: will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut, or will the Indian side prefer stability and stick with the established opening duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma?
Samson has failed to cross double digits in his last three innings, with scores of 5, 0, and 1. India could bring in Sooryavanshi to replace him.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has faced mounting pressure on both fronts, with the team losing and his own form below par, will take confidence from his half-century in the first T20I.
Based on the conditions at Old Trafford, India could decide whether to go with an extra pacer in Prince Yadav or continue with Ravi Bishnoi, who was part of the playing XI in the first game.
England, meanwhile, have made two changes for the second T20I, handing a debut cap to pacer Josh Tongue. Jofra Archer has also been included in the XI, while Saqib Mahmood and Luke Wood have been dropped.
India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
England confirmed XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.
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