India vs England 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Team India players huddle together during the first T20I against England. (BCCI)

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India’s white-ball stars will be aiming to put up an improved batting effort in the second T20 International against England at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

It was India’s first white-ball game in three months and the rustiness of some of the premier shorter format players like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s showed in the first game in which the hosts were clinically outplayed. However, Kohli’s propensity to change his playing XI at the drop of a hat is well documented.

When is the 2nd T20 between India and England?

The 2nd T20 International between India and England will be played on March 14.

Where will the 2nd T20 be played?

The 2nd T20 between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. It can also be seen in HD on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the second T20 start?

The broadcast of the match will start at 7 pm IST.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com