Sunday, March 14, 2021
India vs England 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India opt to field first

India vs England (Ind vs ENG) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Update: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were handed their debuts, with Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan missing out from the first game.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 14, 2021 6:47:24 pm
ind vs engIndia vs England 2nd T20I Live Updates

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India’s white-ball stars will be aiming to put up an improved batting effort in the second T20 International against England at Ahmedabad on Sunday. Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field first. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were handed their debuts, with Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan missing out from the first game.

In India’s first white-ball game in three months, the rustiness of some of the premier shorter format players like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal’s showed. In the first game, the hosts were clinically outplayed. The 2nd T20I will be played from 7 pm IST.

Live Blog

India vs England 2st T20I Live Updates:

18:47 (IST)14 Mar 2021
What the team changes mean

India sacrificing Axar Patel and including Surya and Kishan means one very vital thing for the first innings. Hardik Pandya, who was tidy in the first match, will be used as a full-time bowling option. England have included Tom Curran in place of Mark Wood, which is more of a like-for-like replacement. Match to start in roughly 10 minutes. Stay tuned. 

18:33 (IST)14 Mar 2021
India to field first

India have won the toss and have opted to field

18:18 (IST)14 Mar 2021
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan handed debuts

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan are being handed their India caps. Two changes definitely in the offing then.

And here are the teams.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

17:48 (IST)14 Mar 2021
2nd T20I

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2nd T20I in Ahmedabad, as India look to bounce back from the drubbin they received in the first outing. They will look to shake off some of the rustiness. Will they also be looking to shake around the playing XI? Toss and team news in 45 minutes. Match begins at 7 pm IST. Scorecard will appear when the match starts.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

