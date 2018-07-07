India vs England: England took calculated risks against Kuldeep Yadav, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking a wicket against England in the 2nd T20I. (Source: Reuters) Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking a wicket against England in the 2nd T20I. (Source: Reuters)

India suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the 2nd T20I at Cardiff on Friday, with Kuldeep Yadav, who took 5 wickets in the first match, not being able to control the run flow. Yadav gave away 34 runs in his 4 overs and went wicketless. Speaking at the press conference after the match, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, much like skipper Virat Kohli, credited the England batsmen for carrying out a well-executed plan against the chinaman.

“Kuldeep had bowled really well in the last game but in this game, they played him more carefully. They chose which delivery they wanted to play or not play. In the last game, they made too many mistakes, but they have also come here to improve and play,” the 27-year old said.

“This time around they took calculated risks against Kuldeep. They did not hit out against him in the first three overs. Only in his last over, they hit out because at that stage we also had a chance to win the game. The fact that with a target of just 150-odd we took the game to the last over means we bowled well,” he further added.

With the pitch carrying more bounce than the one in Manchester, India only managed to reach 148/5 in their 20 overs. Chahal said that the wicket was much more helpful for the medium pacers. “The wicket was a bit helpful for the medium pacers because it was a seaming wicket. There was a good bounce. So you will see that neither team was able to score big in the powerplay. You can say that we could have defended 150 if we could have prevented those 2-3 sixes in the end, “ he said.

He added that India believed that they could defend 150 as the ball was not coming on to the bat. “During the break, we didn’t talk about being 20-30 runs short. When we scored 150-odd on this wicket, we thought we could defend it. We didn’t think we needed 170-180 here because the wicket was totally different. The ball wasn’t coming that well onto the bat here,” he said.

With the series level at 1-1, India and England will play the third and the deciding T20I on Sunday in Bristol, which is a shorter ground, as compared to the ones in Manchester and Cardiff. But Chahal believes that he has experience from IPL to bowl on smaller grounds.

“In the IPL, I play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the boundaries here are a little bigger than there. But whenever bowling at short grounds, you have to change your lengths accordingly and bowl fuller on these wickets. I try to vary my pace especially when I am bowling a good length delivery, and I try to bowl a bit slower,” he said.

After the culmination of the T20I series, India and England will compete in three-match ODI series starting on Thursday. That will be followed by five Test matches.

