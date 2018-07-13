India vs England, 2nd ODI Preview: Upbeat India eye series win at Lord’s

Team India will not want to disturb their winning combination. (Source: AP) Team India will not want to disturb their winning combination. (Source: AP)

An upbeat team India will aim to wrap up the ODI series when they take on England for the second one-day international at the Lord’s on Saturday. India looks like a side without any chink in its armour and after winning the first match of the series in an emphatic fashion skipper Virat Kohli and his men will look to continue their momentum. For the Three Lions, the imminent threat of wrist spinners will continue to worry their batsmen as they have seemed clueless, especially against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. However, to keep the series alive England are facing a race against time. With favourable conditions and an afternoon start, the balance is firmly tilted in favour of the visitors.

Alex Hales’ exit from the ODI side due to a side injury is a massive blow for England, considering he is one of the better players of spin in the English line-up. The form of Joe Root is another cause of worry. But if the hosts are to make a meal out of the match, skipper Eoin Morgan will be hoping that the curators leave some amount of grass on the wicket so that their bowlers can make an impact. Because unless their fast bowlers take wickets, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali cannot make an impact. Morgan must instill confidence and self-belief in his side and a change in approach will do a world of good for England.

India will not want to disturb their winning combination. But a fit Bhuvneshwar Kumar will slot in smoothly for Siddarth Kaul. But there is still no update on his status. The current batting combination seems perfect with the only debate surrounding the position of Kohli and KL Rahul. Kuldeep Yadav will hope to replicate his performance and if the chinaman can pick up another five-wicket haul then he will become the fastest Indian to reach 50 ODI wickets. Veteran MS Dhoni is also on the verge of yet another milestone, as he is just 33 runs short of 10,000 ODI runs.

The weather is expected to be clear with no forecast of rain. While the average first innings score hovers around 250, the pitch for the 2nd ODI is expected to be true in nature and assist the batsmen. Remember the highest total chased by any team on this ground is 326/8 by India in 2002.

SQUADS-

India-

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, and Axar Patel.

England-

Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, and Sam Curran.

