India vs England 2nd ODI Playing 11: Forced changes on both sides

India vs England: Being spoilt for choices is always a good headache to have for the think-tank and skipper Virat Kohli will be more pleased than anyone else.

India vs England 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: After India won the first ODI by 66 runs, England will need to keep their chances in the three-match series alive with a win. Both the sides will see forced changes in the second match owing to injuries.

For India, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a dislocated shoulder. Rohit Sharma also took a blow on the right elbow and didn’t take the field in the second innings but wasn’t deemed serious. In case India want to give Rohit a short break, then Shubman Gill can open alongside Shikhar Dhawan with KL Rahul coming in at his usual middle order slot.

Skipper Virat Kohli has not had Ravindra Jadeja’s services for close to three months but neither Axar Patel in Tests, and now Krunal Pandya in the ODIs, have let the team miss their maverick from Rajkot. Prasidh Krishna looked completely at home on his ODI debut, hurrying batsmen for pace in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The biggest positive during the opening game was Dhawan’s return to form with a match-winning 98. He was under pressure after being benched for a large part of the T20 series. The elegant southpaw would be raring to go one more time.

To come back in the series England has to resolve the issues its middle-order is facing in the absence of Joe Root. The poor form of Morgan and Stokes has also been a cause of worry for the visitors.

Injuries to skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings, while fielding, in the lung-opener have only added to their woes. While England suffered a split webbing, Billings sprained his collarbone joint. However, both came out to bat in the first ODI.

Morgan will miss the final two One-Day Internationals and Sam Billings will be unavailable for game two of the series on Friday, with a decision on his availability for Sunday’s final match to be taken in due course.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

Probable XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone