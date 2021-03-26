India vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The match will be held in Pune. (File)

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: India will take on England in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

After being beaten comprehensively in the opening contest, England would look to bounce back. The Eoin Morgan-led side failed to chase a target of 318 as they crashed down to 251 all out on Tuesday. India’s bench strength proved to be the match-winner as debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna shone on the big stage. While Virat Kohli and his men will look to seal the series with a win, England will hope for a solid batting effort along with improved bowling at the death.

When is the second ODI between India and England?

The second ODI between India and England is on March 26, Friday.

What is the venue for the second ODI between India and England?

The second ODI between India and England will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the second ODI between India and England start?

The second ODI between India and England will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second ODI between India and England?

The second ODI between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on indianexpress.com.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England’s ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood