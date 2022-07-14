IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye another series win

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary and Cricket Score:

India vs England, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bouyant Team India is all set to take on England with yet another dominant show in the second ODI at the Lord’s despite Virat Kohli’s dodgy groin and dismal form. Rohit Sharma and his men will hope that the pitch at the Lord’s plays like Oval, where conditions helped them get lateral movement both in the air and off the track.

With Bumrah in the form of his life and the ever-dependable Mohammed Shami ready to torment the opposition with his bagful of tricks, skipper Rohit will focus more on Shreyas Iyer and his ever compounding problems facing the short ball.