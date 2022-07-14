scorecardresearch
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye another series win

July 14, 2022 3:36:25 pm
India vs England, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bouyant Team India is all set to take on England with yet another dominant show in the second ODI at the Lord’s despite Virat Kohli’s dodgy groin and dismal form. Rohit Sharma and his men will hope that the pitch at the Lord’s plays like Oval, where conditions helped them get lateral movement both in the air and off the track.

With Bumrah in the form of his life and the ever-dependable Mohammed Shami ready to torment the opposition with his bagful of tricks, skipper Rohit will focus more on Shreyas Iyer and his ever compounding problems facing the short ball.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the 2 squads

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

