Friday, March 26, 2021
India vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: India aim to seal off another series win

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Update: England pin hopes on the trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali to fire in unison.

March 26, 2021 12:16:50 pm
India vs England 2nd ODIIndia vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Jos Buttler will lead the side in Eoin Morgan's absence.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli-led rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England, aiming to seal off another series victory in the second ODI in Pune on Friday.

The biggest positive during the opening game was Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form with a match-winning 98. He was under pressure after being benched for a large part of the T20 series.

While England will play under Jos Buttler’s captaincy as their full-time skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings are not playing the crucial game owing to their injuries. If England have to put a big total or chase a score, the trio (Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali) needs to fire in unison.

Live Blog

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score:

Teams (From)

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

