India vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Dhawan falls early, Kohli joins Rohit

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Jos Buttler will lead the side in Eoin Morgan's absence.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: The Virat Kohli-led rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England team, aiming to seal off another series victory in the second ODI in Pune on Friday. They were asked to bat first by Jos Buttler at the toss.

The biggest positive during the opening game was Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form with a match-winning 98. He was under pressure after being benched for a large part of the T20 series. England will play under Jos Buttler’s captaincy as their full-time skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings are not playing the crucial game owing to injuries. If England have to put a big total or chase a score, the trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali needs to fire in unison.