India vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Dhawan falls early, Kohli joins Rohit

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: The Virat Kohli-led rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England team, aiming to seal off another series victory in the second ODI in Pune on Friday. They were asked to bat first by Jos Buttler at the toss.
The biggest positive during the opening game was Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form with a match-winning 98. He was under pressure after being benched for a large part of the T20 series. England will play under Jos Buttler’s captaincy as their full-time skipper Eoin Morgan and batsman Sam Billings are not playing the crucial game owing to injuries. If England have to put a big total or chase a score, the trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali needs to fire in unison.
2nd ODI, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 26 Mar, 2021
Dhawan is tempted into going for an expansive off drive and gets an edge to go to slips. Topley executes the plan to perfection. England make their first inroad. Dhawan is out for 4.
IND 9/1 after 3.5
Dhawan, with two slips in place for him, gets off the mark with a push through the gap which goes for three runs towards the boundary. 4 runs come from the first over of the match. Topley, playing in the 2nd ODI in place of Wood, bowls the 2nd over, extricating a lot of movement in the air.
IND 6/0 after 2
Rohit Sharma takes guard for the first ball of the day. Sam Curran bowls the first over, with one slip in place. Shikhar Dhawan at Rohit's other end.
Three changes for England, who get Malan, Topley and Livingstone in. Morgan, Billings and Wood go out for them. One change for India. Pant replaces the injured Iyer. Match begins in 10 more minutes.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
England have won the toss and elected to field. India to bat first.
"You would rather be a batsman here. It looks an even better pitch than what we had for the first game. Because there's a little bit of grass covering and it's a bit firm, there'll be some help for the seamers. As a seamer, you might get something out of it. It's firm and hard, that means the ball will carry-through. Try to bowl the hard length or the short of length balls because the extra bounce does trouble the batsmen. The pace and lengths are going to be important. This pitch looks flatter than the last one, maybe more runs scored, more boundaries hit," say Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar in the pitch report.
After being beaten comprehensively in the opening contest, England would look to bounce back. The Eoin Morgan-led side failed to chase a target of 318 as they crashed down to 251 all out on Tuesday. India’s bench strength proved to be the match-winner as debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna shone on the big stage. While Virat Kohli and his men will look to seal the series with a win, England will hope for a solid batting effort along with improved bowling at the death.
For India, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a dislocated shoulder. Rohit Sharma also took a blow on the right elbow and didn’t take the field in the second innings but wasn’t deemed serious. In case India want to give Rohit a short break, then Shubman Gill can open alongside Shikhar Dhawan with KL Rahul coming in at his usual middle order slot. For England, Liam Livingstone seems to have been given his first ODI cap.
Probable XI:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone