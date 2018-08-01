India vs England 2018: We are the only side that can beat England in their own backyard, says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has predicted that India will dominate the upcoming five-match Test series in England. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja has predicted that India will dominate the upcoming five-match Test series in England. (Source: Reuters)

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja has predicted that India will dominate the upcoming five-match Test series in England. Brimming with confidence ahead of the first Test at Edgbaston, the left-arm spinner said that the current squad has an ideal combination of youth and experience. Stating that the current crop of Indian fast bowlers can exploit the conditions on offer, Jadeja maintained that India is the only side which can beat the Three Lions at their own den.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja said, “One good thing about Indian cricket is that we have options. Most of the international teams don’t have bowling options left after retirement, but we have everything right now. We have a positive approach towards this series and we genuinely feel that we are the only side that can beat England in their own backyard,”

“Yes, we have more experienced players and most of our players have played a minimum of 25-30 Test matches. Experience is useful in Test Cricket. England have good fast bowlers who can exploit their home conditions.

“We also have some good bowlers, but during our 2014 tour, we didn’t have enough experience. We were unaware of how the wicket would behave and how the weather will be. Now we are aware of the conditions and after so much experience in Test Cricket, I feel we can even dominate them,” he said.

On the possible spin combination for India, he said, ” “Anything can happen. Kuldeep has really been playing well,” said Jadeja when asked about the possibility of India fielding two left-arm spinners.”

