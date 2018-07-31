India vs England 2018: Virat Kohli has improved as a player since 2014 tour, reckons James Anderson

Virat Kohli during a nets session at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli during a nets session at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli has been one India’s most consistent batsmen outside the subcontinent and has scored heavily in last three tours outside Asia. But his last tour to England was a forgettable one as he could score just 134 runs in 10 innings. However, England seamer James Anderson believes that Kohli is a much-improved batsman in 2018 and dominating him in the upcoming 5-match Test series will be a difficult task.

When asked if he could have a similar impact against Kohli when the two teams face off again, Anderson told Sky Sports, “Not really… it’s a long time ago, a lot of cricket has happened since then and he’s improved as a player in that time.

“You can’t pay any attention to that at all… it’s not about what’s gone on in the past, that’s not going to help me get him out this week, it’s about what I do and what the team does in the next six weeks.”

Revealing his goal in the forthcoming Tests, he said, “We’ve got to perform brilliantly, Kohli is an outstanding player, he just gets better and better every year. To be honest, they’ve got a brilliant batting line-up and we’ve got to be on top form to be able to beat them,” Anderson added.

