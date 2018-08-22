India vs England 2018: India drop Murali Vijay for final two Tests, hand maiden call-ups to Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari

Follow Us:
India call-up Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari for the final two Tests against England as Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav dropped.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 22, 2018 10:01:35 pm
murali vijay Murali Vijay played two Test matches on the England tour. (AP Photo)
India announced their squad for the final two Tests against England on Wednesday and two few faces have made their way into the Test squad. India U-19 World Cup winner Prithvi Shaw has been called up for the Test squad in place of Murali Vijay and batsman Hanuma Vihari has also been given a maiden Test call-up.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been dropped from the squad after three Tests. Kuldeep played the second Test at Lord’s. Opener Vijay played the first two Tests in Birmingham and Lord’s.

India’s squad for the fourth and fifth Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravinchandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari

