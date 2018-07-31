Follow Us:
India vs England 2018: England include Adil Rashid in playing XI for first Test

Adil Rashid will play as the lone spinner for England as Moeen Ali has been left out. Jos Buttler has been named as the vice-captain for the series.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 31, 2018 7:02:02 pm
india vs england, india vs england playing 11 Joe Root will be leading out the Three Lions in England’s 1000th Test. (Source: Reuters)
England and Wales Cricket Board has announced their playing XI for the first Test against India at Edgbaston. Noticeably, Adil Rashid will play as the lone spinner for England as Moeen Ali has been left out. Jos Buttler has been named as the vice-captain for the series, taking over from James Anderson. Buttler is already the vice-captain of the England ODI team. Joe Root will be leading out the Three Lions in England’s 1000th Test.

Rashid will be earning his 11th Test cap and his first on English soil. Rashid’s last Test for England came way back in 2016.

Earlier, England won the one-day international series between the teams 2-1 and lost the Twenty20 competition by the same margin earlier this month.

England XI to face India-

Alastair Cook

Keaton Jennings

Joe Root (c)

Dawid Malan

Jonny Bairstow (w)

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler

Sam Curran

Adil Rashid

Stuart Broad

James Anderson

More to follow…

