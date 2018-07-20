India ‘A’ cricket team makes it mark while you were watching football

Prithvi Shaw, 18, posted a photo with one of the four Landseer lions in London’s Trafalgar Square with the caption: “I’m looking in the Eye of a Lion.” Prithvi Shaw, 18, posted a photo with one of the four Landseer lions in London’s Trafalgar Square with the caption: “I’m looking in the Eye of a Lion.”

“I’M LOOKING in the Eye of a Lion.” That’s the caption to a picture Prithvi Shaw posted on his Instagram feed on July 9. The diminutive Mumbai opener is face to face with one of the four Landseer lions in London’s Trafalgar Square. It’s exactly a week after Shaw and India A had vanquished the England Lions at The Oval in the tri-series final. The 18-year-old is also coming off his maiden first-class century on foreign soil, a blazing 169-ball 188 against West Indies A at Beckenham. And Shaw & Co are a week away from their final showdown with the Lions, the one-off unofficial Test.

That “Test” incidentally ended on Thursday. For once, it was the home team that got the final roar in as they scored a comprehensive 253-run win. It must be said that they were burgeoned in quality by the inclusion of Test regulars Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes, Test newbies Jack Leach and Sam Curran, and Test legend Alastair Cook. India A too had a couple of star names in the mix with Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane having made their way out to England earlier than expected.

The four-dayer at Worcester also brought India A’s month-long tour to an end. The loss in many ways was the only real reversal for the visitors since they landed there nearly 40 days earlier.

While you were away consumed by the football World Cup, the present and future stars of Indian cricket were getting the better of their counterparts from England and West Indies in the 50-over format before thumping the second-string from the Caribbean in a four-day series. In that time and away from the limelight, the likes of Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammad Siraj among others also produced a glut of impressive performances with bat and ball to showcase India’s bench-strength. It eventually ended up being a tour where Indian cricket found its next-in-line core, one that is likely to give MSK Prasad & Co plenty of options over the next few months and years.

Shaw finished the first-class leg of the tour as the highest run-getter with 250 runs at 62.50. He followed up on his century against the West Indians with an impressive 62 against a decent attack led by Woakes. These were crucial outings for the youngest member of the batting unit, who is no stranger to English conditions having spent time there as a schoolkid, to prove that he did have the technique to score runs against the moving ball and tougher opposition. He did also collect a couple of blobs in the two four-day games and didn’t score many against the higher quality attacks put forth by the England Lions during the tri-series. His runs against the white-ball came mostly against the West Indians, including a century at Northampton.

The one-day leg though was dominated by a another opener, who continued on his sensational coming-of-age run that commenced during the last domestic season in India. Mayank Agarwal scored 442 runs at 88.40 with back-to-back centuries at Leicester, one each against both opposition. Like with Shaw, this was his way of silencing doubters who’d poked holes in his technique and wondered loudly about his potential to succeed in more challenging climes. Agarwal had also scored a century in a side game at the same ground against Leicestershire, where Shaw too reached three-figures, but struggled to find the same consistency in the longer format with just one half-century in four innings.

It was a busy month for the Karnataka right-hander. He got married only days before leaving for tour, and also soaked in the sights and culture of England on the sidelines of the cricket. When he wasn’t posting a picture outside the Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel in Derby—the oldest Marriott in the world according to the caption—he was showing off his Uno skills against his teammates during one of the team’s train journeys.

Hanuma Vihari too followed up on a solid domestic season with runs across both formats. He scored 291 runs at 72.75 in the one-dayers—a brutal 131-ball 147 against West Indies A and scores of 30+ in each of his innings. He was consistent in the four-dayers too but lacked a big score. Shubman Gill only featured in the shorter format but made the most of his time in England, going past 50 on two out of 40 occasions and averaging 62.33 despite batting in the middle-order. He also put out a rather poignant tweet at the end of the one-day final which perfectly summed up his 2018. It read, “Started the year by winning the U19 World Cup and now won the tri-series with India A. Thoroughly enjoyed my time with the boys. What a year this is turning out to be.” It also in a way revealed the perfect and ideal mix of under-19 graduates and seasoned domestic pros that made up the India A batting ranks.

Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj were the standout performers with the ball in the one-day and four-day formats respectively. Chahar, coming off a splendid season for Chennai Super Kings, relished his first go at this level with wickets in every game with the white-ball.

He snared a five-wicket haul against West Indies A at Leicester and shone with 3/58 in the final against the hosts. The dramatic renaissance of his career got better as he was roped in to India’s T20I squad and even made his international debut at Bristol. Siraj finished with 15 wickets at 17.73 in two first-class matches. Those included two four-wicket hauls and the wickets of Malan and Cook, who was bowled in the second innings by the Hyderabad seamer for 5.

Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, used the platform splendidly to enhance his prospects as a future India wicket-keeper across all formats. He was aggressive and consistent in the one-dayers with an average exceeding 50 and a strike-rate predictably in three-figures. Crucially, he also showed his worth in the four-dayers with three half-centuries in four innings, including a patient 111-ball 58 to rescue India A’s first innings against Woakes & Co.

He also provided a sneak-peek into his mind-set for his 1 million Instagram followers by posing on a bench with a caption that prophetically—now in hindsight—read, “I may not be there yet, but I’m closer than I was yesterday.” Four days later, Pant was named in India’s squad for the first three Tests against England. And as they return home on Friday, a number of his India A teammates too could say they are “closer than they were” a month back to a call-up to the big stage.

Making a mark in England: Here are some of the names who took crucial steps to get closer to the ultimate goal, and a couple who actually made it across

With the Bat in the one-dayers

* Mayank Agarwal with 442 runs at 88.40, 3 centuries, strike-rate 113.62

* Prithvi Shaw with 353 runs at 58.83, 2 centuries, strike-rate 122.56

* Hanuma Vihari with 291 runs at 72.75, 1 century, strike-rate 114.51

* Shubman Gill with 273 runs at 68.25, 3 half-centuries, strike-rate 92.85

In the four-dayers

* Prithvi Shaw with 250 runs at 62.50, 1 century and 1 fifty

* Karun Nair with 227 runs at 37.83, 2 fifties

* Rishabh Pant with 189 runs at 63, 3 fifties

* R Samarth with 167 runs at 41.75, 1 century

With the ball in the one-dayers

* Deepak Chahar with 16 wickets at 13.68

* Axar Patel with 9 wickets at 19.88

* Khaleel Ahmed with 8 wickets at 22.62

In the four-dayers

* Mohammad Siraj with 15 wickets at 17.73

* Shahbaz Nadeem with 12 wickets at 27.66

