India vs England 2018: Alex Hales’ fifty spurs England to victory in second T20I, series level at 1-1

Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten fifty to help England beat India by five wickets in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Thursday to level the series 1-1. After being thrashed in the first match, it was a spirited performance by Eoin Morgan and his men as they chased down a target of 149 in 19.4 overs. Earlier, India were put into bat first and on a track which was not a flat deck. However, Adil Rashid and David Willey’s fine bowling performance restricted India to 148/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten 58 off 41 balls to guide his team over the finishing line. This is England’s fifth win at Cardiff, most by a team in any venue in T20I. India’s run of seven successive wins comes to an end

Earlier, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India into bat first. However, the visitors failed to get off to a good start as England tied down both the openers and dismissed them early. With KL Rahul’s dismissal, India were tottering at 22/3. But Virat Kohli, who top scored with 48 struck a 50-run stand with Suresh Raina which put India on a respectable position. But India lost the momentum once Raina departed. It seemed like 120 would be a difficult task but late strikes by MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya ensured India secure a respectable total on the board. 22 runs came off the last over as India ended with 148/5. 148/5 is the second-lowest total made by India batting all 20 overs.

England would have been happy at the start with 149 as target. But like India, they too lost early wickets and at one stage were 44/3. But Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales kept the scoreboard ticking and arrested any further chances of a collapse. The much-feared wrist spinners were also milked for runs as the Three Lions successfully cruised past the middle overs. India did sniff a chance with Bairstow’s departure in the 17th over but it was a little bit too late as England got home with wickets in hand.

