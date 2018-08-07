India vs England 2018: White smoke rises for Pope as Ollie gets Test team call-up

Ollie Pope being presented his cap by former Campbelltown Camden DCC coach and former England cricketer Barry Knight. Ollie Pope being presented his cap by former Campbelltown Camden DCC coach and former England cricketer Barry Knight.

Jason Elsmore, secretary of Camden Cricket Club in Sydney, recalls a horror tale involving England’s latest Test squad entrant Ollie Pope and a monster spider with much amusement. It starts with Elsmore hearing a loud shriek and his quick run to the backyard flat where he finds Pope jumping and muttering, pointing at something. The reason for the commotion was a giant crab-like creature—the Huntsman spider. Elsmore would pick it up on a stick and places it by the side. “Don’t worry, son, its not overly venomous,” he would tell him.

Last year, the England cricket board had sent Pope to the Camden club, called the “Ghosts”, in the sun-roasted Campbelltown in south-western Sydney. The president Graeme Smith remembers the request from ECB was clear: Help him improve his keeping and make sure he bats a lot in Australian conditions. Pope ended up scoring over 1000 runs with three hundreds, dragging the club from the last place to semi-final of the minor premier competition in Sydney cricket and finding himself being thanked in the New South Wales parliament. Australia was also the place where the 19-year old boy turned into a man, fending for himself, staying away from his mom and dad for long periods, managing his day activities on his own, and of course dealing with spiders, flies, and snakes.

Pope was put up at the house of the 51-year old Elsmore, a former player of the Ghosts and now the secretary. “Pope could be a bit of trouble for India!” he says. That is still a couple of days away and cricket can wait; what was the thing about snakes, you ask Elsmore.

“Oh, young Pope stepped on a brown snake, very venomous, in the middle of Blue mountains here. He said he thought it was a stick!”

Before snakes and spiders, it was the flies and sun that assaulted him on arrival in the Campbell oven. Ginger hair, freckled face, (“Very English” in Smith’s words), the boy was taken aback by the high 30’s temperature. “We didn’t want the kid to fall ill. So we slapped a lot of sunscreen; he used enormous amounts while he was here but he never quite got used to the flies, I think,” Smith says.

A bit like Douglas Jardine and the Australian flies, then. The story goes that during the infamous Bodyline series, Jardine was swatting flies when out boomed a voice from the crowd: “Oi, leave our flies alone, Jardine – they are the only f*****g friends you have here”. It seems Pope won’t have such worries; he already has a huge fan base in Sydney.

***

“After his time in Australia, Pope won’t have any problem with the heat,” Elsmore says. Neither is he going to find any shortage of fans.

A then-and-now picture he posted in Twitter, featuring his Surrey teammates and friends Sam Curran (left), Ryan Patel and Amar Virdi. A then-and-now picture he posted in Twitter, featuring his Surrey teammates and friends Sam Curran (left), Ryan Patel and Amar Virdi.

Alec Stewart, a former England captain and Surrey CEO, is one such flag-waver. Stewart first ran into the 8-year old Pope and has been monitoring the rise through the youth-push policy he has adopted in Surrey. He has already pushed out Sam Curran, and now it’s Pope’s turn. “I have no doubts at all that he will be playing international cricket for a long time.” So what is it about the kid that has seen England ditch its old thinking?

“The 360-degrees game he has is for limited-overs. He has a good, simple method. He looks to score but he is also very good in defence. That’s what makes us feel confident about him,” Stewart says. YouTube streams out quite a few rousing Pope shots: Revere sweeps, paddles, reverse paddles not just against spinners but to pacers. But it’s his tight defence and overall compactness in game, and how he adapts to demands of first-class cricket that has the likes of Stewart raving about him.

Pope watchers talk about an innings he played for Surrey against Yorkshire with the current England captain, Joe Root, getting the best seat on the ground at mid-off. A firecracker of a hundred must have left impressions on Root. For Stewart, the turning point knock came against India U-19s, when Pope was 17. “Think he got 77 not out in Canterbury for England U-19’s against India in an one-day game. I was watching it with our coach Michael Di Venuto, and we both went, ‘this lad could be the one for us.’ We knew it anyways but that knock just confirmed it for us. He was just 17. On the back of that showing, we threw him into the senior team.”

It’s not all been a rave; Stewart had shown some tough love too. “When he was 13, I began working with him on his keeping and gave him a few tough drills. He didn’t quite like it,” Stewart laughs. “But he realised that it was something he needed to do. He is a quick learner—he obviously has talent but is also a quick learner. Soaks up information, processes it quickly and knows what works for him. That has shown in his rapid development in the last 18 months.”

Focus and hard work haven’t ever been that much of a problem with Pope. Stuart Welch, the director of cricket at Cranleigh school where Pope went, remembers a lot of sparkling shots from the boy but above all it’s the keenness and ability to learn quickly that stands out in his memory.

On the day he was selected, Welch is one of the three coaches Pope mentioned. For many years, even as Surrey coaches too got into the picture, a young freckled Pope would spend a few hours for three evenings with Welch. “He was easy to coach. He just picked up things so quickly and was a self-motivated boy. He would work tirelessly and was a very, very competitive lad. We would talk a lot about the mental side of things as well.”

Pope excelled in academics as well. “Very successful there too and of course in sports: he was a 1st team hockey, squash, and football player,” Alex Forsdike, the school headmaster says. “Sam Curran is a great friend of him now but let me tell you he played against Curran in the Wellington College vs Cranleigh matches and never lost to him! Cranleigh and Pope connection goes back a long way. He is the great, great great grandson of Cranleigh’s very first headmaster Joseph Merriman,” he says.

***

All the giddy praise hits you like a sugar rush. So you turn to Dean Elgar, South Africa’s opening batsman, who played for Surrey, for some home truths. All you get is a laugh. “Sorry to disappoint you, but he is a pretty good batsman. Very young of course, but I think he will have a bright future. He is fearless.”

Elgar details out the little things he saw in Pope’s batting. “I don’t know what’s the reason but like other wicketkeepers, he seemed to like playing the ball square—the cuts and the pulls. He picks up the length early and likes to go back and punch the back-of-length deliveries. His back-foot game seemed very natural to me. But he also likes to drive through covers. He was quiet good in shifting his balance from back to front foot.”

Off the field, Elgar remembers a shy kid. “I would say he was shy, one would be with the overseas players, but would hang around in a group for chats and soak up stuff. Seemed to have a very keen cricketing mind. He is still very young of course and is only bound to improve with more county cricket. This is an interesting move by England, pushing youngsters. The Surrey environment, which actively promotes young cricketers, has been very good for the likes of Pope.”

All the talk about playing pace led to thoughts about his batting against spin. It seems he has that well covered. “Oh, he was always good against spin, playing in the middle order and coming to face the old ball and spinners.” Welch, his school coach, says. “It was against pace that we worked a lot later. Bouncing at him, hurling fast stuff and working on his footwork.”

Our Australian spiderman Elsemore, of the Ghosts club, remembers this one time Pope ran into Josh Hazlewood, the Australian Test bowler. “Quite a few first-class bowlers and Test stars like Josh played in grade cricket, and Ollie was very comfortable against them.” Even against Hazlewood? “Oh yes, He played him really well I thought. Unfussed and clear in his head. I am looking forward to getting to the SCG to see him bat in the Ashes.” The Australians can wait for now, though. It’s Indians who will get the first crack at the kid and if you are to believe the word going around, Pope isn’t likely to crack easily.

