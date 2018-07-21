This day that year: Ishant Sharma’s seven-wicket haul helps India record first win at Lord’s in 28 years

Ishant Sharma’s seven-for helped India record their first Test win at Lord’s in 28 years. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Ishant Sharma’s seven-for helped India record their first Test win at Lord’s in 28 years. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India’s five-match Test tour of England starts on August 1 at Edgbaston. This is the first time since 2014 that they are touring the country for a Test series. Back then, India won the ODI series 3-1 but they won’t have too many fond memories from the Tests. India were beaten 3-1 in the five-match series and it was a start of a succession bad away tours for India.

But the Test series had started well for the visitors. India forced a draw out of the first match before recording a historic win in the second that was played at Lord’s. It was the first time in 28 years that they had won a Test match at the ground and Ishant Sharma’s final day performance was the catalyst that provided the victory.

📅 #OnThisDay in 2014… 🔥 @ImIshant‘s 7/74 inspired @BCCI to win their first Test match at Lord’s since 1986! Will they repeat success here in August? 🤔#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/NC4SUzvwnG — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) 21 July 2018

India had batted first and James Anderson’s four-wicket haul ensured that they be dismissed for 295. Ajinkya Rahane was the standout performer, scoring 103 before being dismissed by Anderson. England, in response, made 319 in their first innings.

India managed to overturn the lead England had in the second innings and were dismissed for 342. England needed 319 to win. If they had, it would have been the highest successful chase for the hosts at Lord’s and there were points when it looked like they would do it. That was especially the case during a 101-run partnership between Joe Root and Moeen Ali. But then came a 10-over period between the 75th and 85th over in which England lost five wickets to Ishant Sharma. England found themselves 216/9 and soon, Ravindra Jadeja took the final wicket. England were all out for 223 and India had won the Test by 95 runs.

