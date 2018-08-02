‘Everyone is entitled to celebrate’: Keaton Jennings on Virat Kohli’s ‘mic-drop’ moment

India skipper Virat Kohli celebrates after getting Joe Root run out. (Source: Reuters) India skipper Virat Kohli celebrates after getting Joe Root run out. (Source: Reuters)

India captain Virat Kohli rarely stays away from the headlines. On the first day of the first Test, the 29-year grabbed the limelight for ‘mocking’ England skipper Joe Root’s ‘mic-drop’ celebrations. After a direct hit from Kohli dismissed his England counterpart for 80, Kohli celebrated emphatically, launching a few expletives and then mocking Root’s celebration from the third ODI a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking to reporters after the match, England opening batsman Keaton Jennings said that he does not think there was something wrong about Kohli’s method. “Everybody is entitled to celebrate how they want to. He celebrated, and that’s cool,” the left-hand batsman said.

England were cruising at 216/3 at one stage before Root’s run out triggered a collapse of sorts, causing the hosts to lose 9 wickets for 69 runs in the final session.

WATCH | Virat Kohli responds to Joe Root with his own mic drop moment

The batsman praised the England skipper for his innings and said he learned a lot batting alongside him. “Root played fantastically well. The way he goes about constructing his innings, builds it, communicates with me as a young cricketer, it is absolutely phenomenal. Having batted with him today, he’s taught me a hell of a lot, which is awesome, just to watch a master at his work,” he said.

“He’s a fantastic player, fantastic guy and to watch him go about building a Test innings on a pretty tough surface was pretty good. I suppose it’s pretty disappointing for him personally not to go on and get a really big score,” he added.

Jennings, who was dropped on 10 by Ajinkya Rahane at slips, blamed himself for not making the most of the opportunity and getting dismissed on 42 by Mohammed Shami. “I suppose the best players in the world make those lucky breaks or have them go in their favour. That’s the way it is. I’ve made an error, misjudged the ball, and it’s ended up in my stumps,” the 26-year old said.

The batsman further added that one cannot be sure of what is a good total on the wicket that turned in the later stages of the first day. “You look off 35 overs of cricket, off the old ball, there still seems to be a bit of lateral movement. I suppose from our point of view we’ve got 300 on the board and if we can come out and be pretty relentless in the way we go about hitting our areas at some point tomorrow, you don’t actually know what a good score it is. On one hand, it is a missed opportunity, but on the other, you don’t know what a good score is until both sides have batted.”

The England cricketer went on to praise Ravichandran Ashwin who took four wickets on Wednesday. “He’s a very good bowler. He lands the ball in the right place and varies his pace. He bowled nicely today. At the end of the day, we come up with a game plan in order to play off-spinners as a left-hander. Bowled a good ball to Cooky this morning, maybe that came down to a bit of tackiness in the surface. I’ve played him a couple of times, played against him at Worcester last year, so it’s not the first time I’ve played against him and hopefully, I get many more opportunities to.”

England finished the day with 285/9 at Stumps on the first day of the first Test.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd