India vs England: Virat Kohli and tail frustrated us, says Sam Curran

Virat Kohli scored his 22nd Test ton against England on the second day of the first Test. (Reuters) Virat Kohli scored his 22nd Test ton against England on the second day of the first Test. (Reuters)

England seamer Sam Curran praised India skipper Virat Kohli’s innings on the second day of the first Test at Edgbaston. Kohli led from the front as he went on to score his 22nd century in the format, and reduced the gap between the two teams. Curran, who took four wickets, said that Kohli stuck around in the middle with the tailenders which frustrated the hosts. Speaking to reporters at the press conference, the 20-year old said, “We had them at 100 for five, and felt in the game but then Virat played really well with their tail and frustrated us a little bit. Numbers 9, 10 or 11 aren’t walkovers anymore, and they can all hold a bat now. It was a frustrating partnership, but we’ve just got to be positive going into tomorrow.”

Curran further went on to add that he learned a few tricks seeing the 29-year old bat. “Credit to great innings there. I’m only in my second game, but I think it was a little eye-opener for watching the way he bats and how precise you’ve got to be with your lengths to him,” the right-armer said.

India were bundled out for 274, out of which Kohli scored 149 runs on his own. Thanks to his knock, England only managed to gain a lead of 13 runs before the second innings.

“Virat did nick a lot of balls outside off-stump that didn’t carry as well. We stuck to our plans very well against him, and on another day they would carry. No one means to drop catches, and on another day they would be taken. But you can’t dwell on those things too much – especially in a game like this, because there’s going to be another chance coming at you straightaway,” Curran said when asked about missing chances to get Kohli out earlier in the day.

Curran finished with figures of 4/74 and said it was a special day for him. “Personally, it was obviously a pretty special day for me with the ball. Coming on and taking a few early wickets, I can’t really remember it – it was so unreal. You can’t really predict (if it will swing) until you start bowling a few. But the breeze was pretty good out there, the clouds came in and it started swinging especially when the lacquer came off the ball,” he said.

England finished the day at 9/1 with Alastair Cook again being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. Curran said that it is hard to predict what will be a good total on a pitch which is helping both batsmen and bowlers. “The pitch has been pretty good – runs, wickets, catches, everything. The bowlers feel in the game, the batters feel in the game. It is maybe starting to turn a little bit more as you saw Ashwin’s ball to Cook there at the end did spin,” he said.

“We’ve just got to bat big tomorrow, and put India under pressure going into the fourth innings. It wasn’t ideal losing Cook at the end there, but it was a big positive that we managed to bowl them out under our total. Everyone (here) got what they paid for – it’s going to be a great Test match,” the fast bowler added.

