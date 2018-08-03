India vs England: Virat Kohli converts good day for him into great day for team, says Sanjay Bangar

India captain Virat Kohli scored his 22nd Test hundred at Edgbaston. (Source: Reuters) India captain Virat Kohli scored his 22nd Test hundred at Edgbaston. (Source: Reuters)

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, on Thursday, praised India skipper Virat Kohli for his terrific performance with the bat on Day 2 of the first Test match against England. Speaking to reporters at the press conference after the day’s play, in which Kohli fought a lone battle for his side, scoring 149 runs, Bangar said the 29-year old showed terrific discipline during his innings.

“He (Kohli) showed terrific discipline I felt. At no instance did he reach out for the ball, and probably a couple of our other batsmen reached out, which caused their downfall. But that is something which we’ve been speaking of, practicing quite a lot. And on days, these things come off and on certain days those things don’t come out as a batter. Definitely, the batsmen are aware and are taking all efforts to correct the errors,” he said.

The former Indian allrounder went on to add that Kohli focuses more on the team’s performance rather than individual landmarks, which essentially helped India on a tough day. “He’s a versatile player. At times, quality players keep on assessing their own games and where they want to progress. The awareness that is required under certain conditions, but he does that really well. Again, terrific discipline. When he bats in that fashion, he more often than not gets the team into good positions. Passing an individual landmark doesn’t mean much to him, more than that if it’s a good day for him, he makes sure it’s a great day for him and the team. That’s why he got 149 and it narrowed down the gap beautifully,” he said.

India got off to a good start after bundling out England for 287. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay stitched a 50-run partnership, after which the wickets started to fell in quick succession, and the visitors were eventually bowled out for 274. Bangar lamented the batting performance for the rest of the team and said that they should have capitalised after a good start.

“Once we got a good start, we should’ve capitalised on it. But the openers handled the new ball really well, and the angles that were created by Sam Curran – credit to him that he could create those angles,” he said.

With England losing Alastair Cook before the stumps, Bangar said that the match is evenly poised at the moment. “England is used to playing in these conditions and we don’t really play in these conditions too often, but the gap is a mere 18 [13] runs. Definitely, the game is really well placed and the wicket which we got close to the end of day’s play has put the game in a very, very good balance,” he said.

England finished off the second day with a score of 9/1 at stumps, having a lead of 22 runs at stumps.

