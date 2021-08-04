India vs England 1st Test: How Pant’s persuasion skills convinced Kohli to go for a successful DRS review

The India vs England Test series is off to an exciting start at Trent Bridge, Nottingham with a lot of action from the first session itself. This was after Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat against India. With two wickets in 25 overs, the first session tilted towards India, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant probably produced the moment to remember with his persuasion skills as he pleaded and then convince his skipper Virat Kohli into taking a review which would eventually lead to the dismissal of batsman Zak Crawley.

With the pitch assisting seamers and the ball swinging and seaming around, Jasprit Bumrah removed Rory Burns for a duck in the first over. Mohammad Siraj claimed Zak Crawley in the 21st over after captain Virat Kohli called for a review that showed an inside edge before the ball carried through to Rishabh Pant.

However, a couple of balls before the dismissal, India had wasted one review for a caught behind. A lot of drama followed, as Pant desperately tried to convince his skipper before the Indian captain agreed. As everyone waited with bated breath, Kohli broke into a sigh of relief the moment the ultra-edge showed a spike on the big screen. What followed was a usually animated Kohli celebration – the fist pump, the screams – but more than anything else, it was the feeling of relief on Kohli’s face that stood out, especially since India was already a review down.

The way Kohli aired Pant till the last min 😭😭pic.twitter.com/gtmD3O0Spl — Ryan (@RyanIke4) August 4, 2021

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first Test here on Wednesday with visitors keeping seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI to shore up their batting. KL Rahul is set to open with Rohit Sharma while pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj replaced Ashwin and Ishant Sharma from the last Test match.