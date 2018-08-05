India vs England: England media hails ‘Super’ Ben Stokes after thrilling victory at Edgbaston

England all-rounder Ben Stokes three wickets on Day 4. (Source: Reuters) England all-rounder Ben Stokes three wickets on Day 4. (Source: Reuters)

After a thrilling victory against India in the first Test at Edgbaston, the English media hailed Ben Stokes for his tremendous performance. With the home side needing 5 wickets to win, Stokes dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli for 51 to put his side on the winning course. He also dismissed Mohammed Shami in the same over and then returned to give the final blow, dismissing Hardik Pandya for 31. The Three Lions won the match by 31 runs, with Stokes finishing with figures of 4/40.

Here is how the England media reported the win:

The Sunday Times

The Sunday Times used Sports section used an image of Ben Stokes celebrating with the headline “Court Jester”. The article linked Stokes success’ with his upcoming trial on affray charges. The caption read: “Two days before affray trial, Stokes bowls England to victory in 1,000th Test thriller”. It further wrote on the image: “Roaring success Ben Stoke celebrates taking the crucial wicket of India captain Virat Kohli. England won a gripping first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs.”

Mail Sport

Mail Sport used the same image of Stokes celebrating Kohli’s wicket with the headline “We will miss our Big Ben” and talked about the side missing the allrounder for the second Test due to his upcoming trial on affray charges. The article written by Chris Stocks said,” Ben Stokes showed why he will be irreplaceable for England at Lord’s this week by having the decisive say on the final day of a thrilling first Test against India. The talismanic all-rounder struck twice in his first over, including the key wicket of India captain Virat Kohli with his third ball, before sealing a tense-31 run victory with the dismissl of Hardik Pandya.” They also reported a second article on how skipper Joe Root rues missing out on Stokes for the second Test.

Express Sport

Express Sport did a column on Root praising the allrounder Ben Stokes. They used the image of the two celebrating together with the headline: “Root hails Super Stokes”. The strap read: “Big Ben and Curran seal the classic victory.” The article by Jim Holden read talked about sections of Joe Root’s press conference in which he praised Stokes’ efforts.

The Independent

The Independent used a full-page photo of Stokes celebrating with Root with single word headline – “Stoked!” In the strap of the photo, the caption read – “England beat India in thrilling first Test”. On the top, the intro read: “England captain heaps praise on bowlers after opening Test victory”.

