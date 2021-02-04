India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Stream: The first Test will be held in Chennai. (File)

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will take on England in the first Test of the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

After a long hiatus, international cricket returns to India as the Virat Kohli-led side look to extend their impervious home record in the longest format of the sport. India will hope to strengthen their case in the ICC World Test Championship in the opening Test against a England side who recently won a Test series in Sri Lanka.

Apart from Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma have also returned to the Test setup. Meanwhile, England skipper Root will mark his 100th Test appearance for the Three Lions at the Chepauk.

When will India vs England 1st Test take place?

India vs England 1st Test match will start from 9 AM IST on Friday, February 5. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs England 1st Test take place?

India vs England 1st Test match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 1st Test on TV in India?

India vs England 1st Test will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test match will be streamed on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.