India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs IND

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Stream: England captain Joe Root, left, and India captain Virat Kohli meet with the trophies prior to the first Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge cricket ground. (AP Photo)

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said it takes “relentless madness” and single-minded pursuit of excellence to win a Test series in England. Led by Kohli, India will take on Joe Root’s England in a gruelling five-match Test series, beginning from Wednesday. For Kohli personally, winning in England is nothing more than winning anywhere else and it is all about the team culture of going for a win.

“I want us to go for the win and not surrender and try to save a test match on day three or day four, that for me is just not acceptable.” Will the Indian team achieve their dream of winning a series in England. Here is all you need about the first Test which begins on Wednesday at the Trent Bridge.

As far as personal milestones are concerned, Kohli can achieve 2,000 Test runs against the Three Lions if he scores 258 runs agains them in the series. Kohli has scored 1,742 runs against England in Tests at an average of 45.84.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.

Where will the India vs England 1st Test be played?

India vs England 1st Test match will be played at the Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham, UK.

When will India vs England 1st Test begin?

India vs England 1st Test will kickstart on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

What time will India vs England 1st Test begin?

India vs England 1st Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV website, app, and JIOTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test will be broadcasted on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD. You can also follow live updates on indianexpress.com.