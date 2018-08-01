India vs England 1st Test live Cricket Streaming, Ind vs Eng live Cricket Score: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test live Cricket Streaming: Virat Kohli and Joe Root will be in focus during the series. (Source: Reuters) India vs England 1st Test live Cricket Streaming: Virat Kohli and Joe Root will be in focus during the series. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: India’s first Test against England starts on Wednesday, August 1. It kick-starts a five-match Test series that will go on until the second week of September. It is the first Test tour of England that India have embarked on since 2014 and the first time that they will play England with Virat Kohli at the helm. In 2014, India were led by MS Dhoni and lost the series 3-1.

India’s tour of England started on July 3 with a three-match T20I series. India won that series 2-1 but England came roaring back in the ODI series and won it by the same margin. England’s Test team are coming into this series after a tough run of matches in which they lost the Ashes to Australia, were beaten by New Zealand and their home series against Pakistan ended in a draw. India, on the other hand, have been the no.1 Test side in the world since late 2016 and have lost just one series – away from home against South Africa – in this period.

When is India vs England 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test match will take place on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Where is India vs England 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time does India vs England 1st Test match begin?

India vs England 1st Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st Test match?

India vs England 1st Test match will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs England 1st Test?

India vs England 1st Test match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs England 1st Test?

England have already declared their playing XI while India are yet to do so.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

