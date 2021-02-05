India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score: England win the toss, opt to bat first

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The India-England cricket series starting on Friday in Chennai marks the first international sport in India since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

India is coming off a remarkable comeback series win in Australia with a depleted squad, and will have back captain Virat Kohli after a six-week paternity leave. Kohli amassed 655 runs in five Tests against England when it last visited in 2016-17, leading India to a 4-0 win. A 2-1 or better win would put India in the inaugural world Test championship final against New Zealand in England in June.

England need a 3-0 win to stand a chance of making the final.