India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score: England win the toss, opt to bat first

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The India-England cricket series starting on Friday in Chennai marks the first international sport in India since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
India is coming off a remarkable comeback series win in Australia with a depleted squad, and will have back captain Virat Kohli after a six-week paternity leave. Kohli amassed 655 runs in five Tests against England when it last visited in 2016-17, leading India to a 4-0 win. A 2-1 or better win would put India in the inaugural world Test championship final against New Zealand in England in June.
England need a 3-0 win to stand a chance of making the final.
"We are going to bat first. Try and get the best of this wicket with the bat, make a good first innings score and try and take the team forward. I do enjoy playing cricket in India. Looking forward to a great series. We have to play at our best and we are very confident. [b]Archer, Stokes, Burns[b] are in from the last game."
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson
England skipper Joe Root, who is playing his 100th Test today, won the toss and opted to bat first here at Chepauk. Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem have been added to India's playing XI.
Here what Kohli said:
"Would have batted first as well. It was an amazing phase for us, having a child is an amazing feeling and combined with the way the team played in Australia. We are not thinking about the Test championship at the moment, just take one game at a time. I come in, Ishant is back. Nadeem makes his debut, Ashwin and Washi, both are starting. Same batting order."
Test cricket is returning to India after almost a year-and-a-half, but the Indian team has become truly an all-weather (read, conditions) side. A historic series triumph in Australia further attested the team's progression. The scenario ahead of the first Test against England, though, is a little different to what it was Down Under. Last month, when India played in Brisbane, their resources were down to the bare bones due to a string of injuries. Now, with Virat Kohli back from paternity leave and fit-again first-choice players raring to go again, India have an embarrassment of riches. Picking the right combination becomes a happy headache, as Kohli speaks about variety and depth.
In a chat with Talk Sport, UK's radio station, Dominic Bess, England's offspinner, talked about his favourite music, best friend in England team, and what he would do if he takes Kohli's wicket.
Axar Patel ruled out of first Test; Shahbaz Nadeem & Rahul Chahar added to India squad. A BCCI statement said,"The all-rounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India’s optional training session on Thursday. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match."
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to India’s squad. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with Team India as part of the standby group of players", it said.