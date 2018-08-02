India vs England 1st Test: Quiet please, advantage India at England slip to 285/9 on day one

Virat Kohli was at his expressive best after running out England skipper Joe Root with a direct hit. After the shut-up pose, he blew a flying kiss and an invective at Root. (Reuters Photo) Virat Kohli was at his expressive best after running out England skipper Joe Root with a direct hit. After the shut-up pose, he blew a flying kiss and an invective at Root. (Reuters Photo)

A ‘mike drop’ payback, a kiss of death, and a four-letter send-off after a reflexive, eerily accurate throw that speared through England’s heart – all in a day’s work for Virat Kohli, who dragged his team ahead on a quite a strange opening day.

When was the last time India had such a good first day in a first Test of a series? Cape Town of course. Earlier this year, when Bhuvneshwar Kumar wristed a magical spell to bowl out South Africa. If that was the result of high-quality bowling, India were rewarded for sheer perseverance in Birmingham, helped along by a fragile England who kept sleepwalking into pits to end the day on 285/9.

This comeback-from-dead nature of performance would probably be more heartwarming for the Indian team. Keep at it, keep coming at the opposition, wait, take a deep breath, try course correction and hope the opponents crack up. And blow them a kiss as they stumble out.

Perhaps, if England weren’t afflicted with split personality, slipping alarmingly from good to bad, India wouldn’t be where they are at the end of the day. But when you are faced with a band of men with dissociative disorder, all you need to do is to keep pressing, keep running in, and never lose hope. That would be the biggest takeaway for Kohli’s men in Birmingham. The knowledge that England can crumble when pressed consistently is invaluable – and we are just one day into a five-Test series.

Instictive attacker

England were rollicking along after a 104-run partnership in just 23 overs between Joe Root and Johnny Bairstow that had taken them to 216 when Kohli decided to intervene. All day long, he had been taking a shy at the stumps. And nearly every time, he was finding the stumps. Crash, bails, and the umpires would re-arrange the furniture. Whenever he makes a diving stop, Kohli has this urge to fire at the stumps, regardless of whether the batsmen are on the hunt for a run or not. It’s an instinctive statement of sorts.

Here he knew Root was attempting to steal a run. But he wasn’t in great position when he ran behind from short midwicket. He had actually strolled at the start but when he realised the batsmen’s intent, he charged ahead, picked the ball and even as he stumbled, he released a throw. No point in trying to stablise, take a proper aim. There was no time for that jazz. He had to throw and he did. The ball lobbed towards non-striker’s end, bounced twice and plummeted on towards the stumps.

Root was short, England were shot and India sprang alive. Kohli rarely forgets a slight, real or perceived. Root had dropped his bat, a mike-drop of his own, after taking England to a series win in the ODIs in the preceding week. Kohli thrives on these payback moments, and he made sure he got his own back: Palms cusped and facing down, he flipped it open. The mike dropped, and so did England. It wasn’t always that easy, though. For nearly three quarters of the day, India had been the team, doing all the running.

Early success

“What length should I bowl on this pitch,” Ishant Sharma had asked Michael Holding in the morning before play. A few dark clouds drifting about and a slight chill in the air had triggered thoughts of ball curling. Holding isn’t a man for such silly romance though.

“Ishant, don’t look at the sky, forget the clouds, look at the pitch – its dry. Just bang one in short in your second over, and take a call. Full, probably, is the way to go here,” Holding recalled later. Ishant didn’t try the short ball but it wasn’t really necessary; the pitch was dry, a bit slow, slightly tacky when moisture propped up to the surface, and Kuldeep Yadav lingered on in your memory. Just the first of many what-ifs that this five-match series is likely to throw up between these two teams rather unsure about themselves in many ways.

A more assured India would have probably picked Kuldeep Yadav in place of Hardik Pandya. A more assured England wouldn’t have given up so easily.

Ishant was marvellous for a few overs in his first spell but flattened out a touch for a while before picking up again. Umesh Yadav was largely a let-down, struggling to find his line or lengths. R Ashwin was at his testing best against left-handers, dealing the first blow with a corker of a delivery: an offspinner’s dream ball that landed around leg stump line and broke away sharply past Alastair Cook’s forward prod to peg back the off stump.

Mohammad Shami was the one who realised quickly, or perhaps naturally settled in, that this was almost an Indian pitch of sorts. That bowling straight at the stumps and being fuller in length would do the trick. That outside-off corridor doesn’t come naturally to most Indians; on home pitche, the batsmen just waft those through the off-side field. They are more adept at the off and middle line for this reason, and push the odd-one through the corridor as a surprise more than stock. The reverse of how the non-subcontinental bowlers go about the task. And Shami bowled enough deliveries in his natural line, forcing the batsmen to play at most, and the odd ones dinked in enough to find the inside edge or find the pad.

Mikey’s tip

It was Holding again who revealed more about India’s headspace in the morning. Just before the toss as Kohli walked out in his blazers, Shastri approached Mikey. “Shastri was pointing to the clouds and saying the ball might do a bit here,” Holding would reveal later. “No Ravi, no, don’t get fooled by the clouds. Look at the pitch. Dry.” As it turned out, the decision was taken out of their hands as they lost the toss.

It was perhaps Shastri who best captured the first half of the day when England were on the ascend. In the second session, England had lost the wickets of David Malan and Keaton Jennings (rather unluckily inside edging an harmless ball from Shami in the first ball he faced after trying too hard and too long to waft away a pigeon who refused to leave).

And even as Root and Bairstow were trying to shepherd the team out of semi-crisis, Shastri dozed off. Or so it seemed. Eyes shut. Harbhajan Singh was on air then, and couldn’t hold back a cheeky comment:” Wake up Ravi bhai! Wake up!” Alerted by Sanjay Bangar, he opened his eyes, put on the audio piece, which streamed out Sky Sports and BBC TMS commentaries, and beamed. And suggested he was taking deep breaths and not really sleeping. Everyone had a good laugh. Around the same time, the Indian team too took a few deep inhalations and began to focus harder. And it was England who ended up sleepwalking into trouble.

